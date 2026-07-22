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The Attraction of Water by allsop
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The Attraction of Water

22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
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Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@randystreat Is this a better size
July 23rd, 2026  
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