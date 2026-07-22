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The Attraction of Water
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
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Album
The Human Condition
Camera
X70
Taken
22nd July 2026 1:00pm
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water
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@randystreat
Is this a better size
July 23rd, 2026
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