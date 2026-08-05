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Busy doing nothng
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
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Photo Details
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Album
The Human Condition
Camera
X-T2
Taken
5th August 2026 11:36am
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