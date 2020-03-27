Previous
Shops closed, restaurants and pubs closed, city centers empty, still, we've at least got Deliveroo.
5 / 365

Shops closed, restaurants and pubs closed, city centers empty, still, we've at least got Deliveroo.

COVID Diary 2020
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

Ally Hadden

@ally1969
