4 / 365
Day4 Autumn Colours
Phone pic of some of the Fall colours on the Island
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
Al C
ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
1% complete
Tags
leaves
colours
fall
island
