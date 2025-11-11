Previous
Day 10 Macauley Point by allyc
Day 10 Macauley Point

Historic gun emplacement site, built in mid 1890's. During the war, it housed 3 6 inch guns to guard the Esquimalt side of Victoria Harbour.
This would be one of the views.
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Al C

Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful shot!
November 12th, 2025  
