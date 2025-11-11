Sign up
Previous
10 / 365
Day 10 Macauley Point
Historic gun emplacement site, built in mid 1890's. During the war, it housed 3 6 inch guns to guard the Esquimalt side of Victoria Harbour.
This would be one of the views.
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
1
1
Al C
ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
5
5
6
7
6
8
9
10
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
landscape
military
seascape
historia
site
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful shot!
November 12th, 2025
