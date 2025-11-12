Previous
Day 11 B4 the Dream Died by allyc
11 / 365

Day 11 B4 the Dream Died

My last ride before everything changed. Too crazy a day to get any Project Pics, and a blank spot on the calendar would drive me crazy (ier)
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Al C

ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
3% complete

