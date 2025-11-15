Sign up
Previous
14 / 365
Day 14 Fence Lichen
Phone pic, and regret not having my primary camera. The lichen and moss and the light was cool
15th November 2025
15th Nov 25
Al C
ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
fence
,
wall
,
lichen
,
mossy
,
ceder
