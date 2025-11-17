Sign up
Previous
16 / 365
Day 16 One Tough Old Tree
This old tree has been through a lot.
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
0
0
Al C
ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
4% complete
View this month »
Tags
tree
,
coast
,
tough
,
west
