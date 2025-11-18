Sign up
Previous
17 / 365
Day 17 A Little Sunshine
On a grey drizzly day, a little sunshine came my way
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
1
1
Al C
ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
27
photos
9
followers
15
following
4% complete
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
13
8
14
9
15
16
10
17
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
365
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
red
,
flower
,
geranium
Islandgirl
ace
Wonderful close up and colour!
November 19th, 2025
