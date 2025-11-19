Previous
Day 18 ICM Horse Chestnut Tree by allyc
18 / 365

Day 18 ICM Horse Chestnut Tree

Thought I'd try an ICM with the tree outside my door
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

Al C

@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wow, this really looks like it's moving!
November 20th, 2025  
