Day 19 Fisgard Lighthouse and Fort Rodd Hill Gun Emplacement Saxe Point by allyc
Day 19 Fisgard Lighthouse and Fort Rodd Hill Gun Emplacement Saxe Point

300 mm Seascape shot, Clouds rolling in
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

Al C

ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
Jerzy ace
Excellent composition and from the ferry I presume. Well maybe the 300 has you on land.
November 20th, 2025  
Al C ace
@jerzyfotos Thank yopu. I shot from land, a place called Saxe Point near where I live.
November 20th, 2025  
