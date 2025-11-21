Sign up
Previous
20 / 365
Day 20 Handsome Fellow Tree Trunk
Ran into this old tree stump on our walk this morning
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
1
1
Al C
ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
9
15
16
10
17
18
19
20
1
1
1
365
Tags
faces
,
in
,
trees
,
forest
,
ogre
Kerry McCarthy
ace
What a great find! Did someone carve the face and give him a cigar?
November 22nd, 2025
