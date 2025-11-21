Previous
Day 20 Handsome Fellow Tree Trunk by allyc
Day 20 Handsome Fellow Tree Trunk

Ran into this old tree stump on our walk this morning
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Al C

ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
Kerry McCarthy ace
What a great find! Did someone carve the face and give him a cigar?
November 22nd, 2025  
