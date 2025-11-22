Sign up
21 / 365
Day 21 Thetis Lake Camera Monochrome
Another beautiful day by the lake. Got sooo many images to work on
22nd November 2025
22nd Nov 25
Al C
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
Tags
b&w
,
landscape
