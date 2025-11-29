Sign up
Previous
28 / 365
Day 28 Morning Lake Walk
A beautiful start to our day
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
Al C
ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
7% complete
View this month »
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
13
23
24
25
26
27
14
28
Views
2
Album
365
landscape
,
lake
,
walks
