29 / 365
Day 29 Found Fungi
Apparently it's Fluted Black Elvin Saddle. Never seen anything like it before
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
Al C
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
Tags
fungi
