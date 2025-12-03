Previous
Day 32 On Short Final by allyc
32 / 365

Day 32 On Short Final

Took the big boy out and managed to catch a Blue Heron on short final approach at Esquimalt Lagoon
Unsure as to the distraction in lwr rt - keep or not?
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

Al C

@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture with the wings outspread.
December 3rd, 2025  
