32 / 365
Day 32 On Short Final
Took the big boy out and managed to catch a Blue Heron on short final approach at Esquimalt Lagoon
Unsure as to the distraction in lwr rt - keep or not?
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
Al C
ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
Tags
blue
,
bird
,
flight
,
heron
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture with the wings outspread.
December 3rd, 2025
