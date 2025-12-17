Sign up
Previous
46 / 365
Day 46 House Finch
Came by the feeder. With football (soccer) fields in background complimenting his colours.
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
3
0
Al C
ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
67
photos
23
followers
27
following
12% complete
View this month »
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
Latest from all albums
40
21
41
42
43
44
45
46
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
finch
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely capture.
December 17th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Such a beauty… gorgeous colours
December 18th, 2025
Babs
ace
Such a beautiful bird.
December 18th, 2025
