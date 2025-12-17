Previous
Day 46 House Finch by allyc
46 / 365

Day 46 House Finch

Came by the feeder. With football (soccer) fields in background complimenting his colours.
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Al C

ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
12% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely capture.
December 17th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Such a beauty… gorgeous colours
December 18th, 2025  
Babs ace
Such a beautiful bird.
December 18th, 2025  
