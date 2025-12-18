Sign up
47 / 365
Day 47 Junco
Waiting his turn to the feeder
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
1
2
Al C
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
Tags
bird
,
junco
Peter Dulis
ace
Super
December 19th, 2025
