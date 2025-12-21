Sign up
Previous
50 / 365
Day 50 Blue Sky
After 7 days continuous rain, finally some sunshine!
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
1
0
Al C
ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
Tags
landscape
Renee Salamon
ace
Enjoy while it lasts - we’ve had heavy fog and very cold here
December 21st, 2025
