Previous
52 / 365
Day 52 Just Another Fence
Across the street from my previous fence image (B&W). Esquimalt is a very eclectic city.
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
Al C
ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
Tags
street
Shutterbug
ace
They have made such a nice decorative border. I love the creativity of some people.
December 24th, 2025
