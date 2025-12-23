Previous
Day 52 Just Another Fence by allyc
52 / 365

Day 52 Just Another Fence

Across the street from my previous fence image (B&W). Esquimalt is a very eclectic city.
23rd December 2025

Al C

ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
14% complete

Shutterbug ace
They have made such a nice decorative border. I love the creativity of some people.
December 24th, 2025  
