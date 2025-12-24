Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
53 / 365
Day 53 It Ain't Moss
Our walk this morning came upon this plant in Saanich-I liked the different tones and that it wasn't moss
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Al C
ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
79
photos
26
followers
30
following
14% complete
View this month »
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
Latest from all albums
49
50
24
51
25
52
26
53
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
no
,
moss
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful, symmetrical capture. I love the vibrant green also.
December 24th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous pov.
December 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close