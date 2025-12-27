Previous
Day 56 Small Falls by allyc
56 / 365

Day 56 Small Falls

I don't know what possessed me to test my cameras VR, but 1/3S handheld ? Technology is crazy!!
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Al C

ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jerzy ace
Beautiful result with the silky water
December 28th, 2025  
☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
That’s pretty glorious!
December 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact