Day 58 Cool Old Eucalyptus Tree by allyc
58 / 365

Day 58 Cool Old Eucalyptus Tree

Don't know how this old guy made it to Vancouver Island, but he's been here awhile...
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Al C

ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
Suzanne ace
That's interesting. And beautiful. At first, I thpught it was from one of the Australian 365ers.
December 30th, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
I've seen a eucalyptus tree in Sooke so I guess there must be a few on the Island. No koalas though.
December 30th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this gorgeous tree, great textures and colours.
December 30th, 2025  
