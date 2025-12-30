Previous
Day 59 Lunchtime by allyc
59 / 365

Day 59 Lunchtime

Esquimalt Lagoon Cafeteria
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Al C

ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Scallops for lunch- yum!
December 31st, 2025  
amyK ace
Super timing
December 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact