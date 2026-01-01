Previous
Day 61 Todd Creek Trestle by allyc
Day 61 Todd Creek Trestle

26m down to Todd Creek and built of Douglas-fir, used to handle trains till the 70's now a part of the Galloping Goose Regional Trail
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Al C

ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
Shutterbug ace
Interesting pov.
January 2nd, 2026  
