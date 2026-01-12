Previous
Day 71 What River
72 / 365

Day 71 What River

Another atmospheric river, so why not go for a hike in the woods and test the water seals on my gear...
12th January 2026

Al C

ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
19% complete

Babs
Very atmospheric
January 13th, 2026  
Diana
So many lovely textures and tones, beautifully captured.
January 13th, 2026  
