Day 72 Todays hike by allyc
73 / 365

Day 72 Todays hike

Every day is a good day to walk in the woods, especially when almost all the rest of my country is under snow :)
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

bkb in the city ace
Beautiful landscape shot
January 13th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Nice to take advantage of that lovely opportunity. It is so lush and green also.
January 14th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
What a wonderfully rich scene- the primal forest! Awesome shot.
January 14th, 2026  
