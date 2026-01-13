Sign up
73 / 365
Day 72 Todays hike
Every day is a good day to walk in the woods, especially when almost all the rest of my country is under snow :)
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
3
2
Al C
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
Tags
landscape
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful landscape shot
January 13th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Nice to take advantage of that lovely opportunity. It is so lush and green also.
January 14th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
What a wonderfully rich scene- the primal forest! Awesome shot.
January 14th, 2026
