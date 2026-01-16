Sign up
76 / 365
Day 75 Gorge to Portage Inlet
Beautiful day (no rain) So our walk was just in the neighbourhood. The 14mm is a tough lens to learn, and I've got a loooong way to go
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
Al C
ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
Tags
landscape
,
wide
,
angle
,
seascape
