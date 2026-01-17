Sign up
77 / 365
Day 76 Sunny Days
We do have more colours than green and grey here, I thought I should show the sun even shines here too. Best winter ever
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
Al C
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
Tags
sun
,
seascape
Babs
ace
Gorgeous sunburst, what a peaceful scene.
January 17th, 2026
