Day 78 Tillicum Bridge by allyc
Day 78 Tillicum Bridge

An ancient Songhees First Nation site. There are reversing falls under the bridge, where fresh and salt-water merge with the ebb and flow of the Gorge Waterway.
This is looking the other way from Day 75
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Al C

Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
Diana ace
A Stunning capture and scene. I love the reflections, especially of the bridge.
January 20th, 2026  
