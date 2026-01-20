Previous
Day 79 Harbinger of Spring

For myself, Snowdrops are a harbinger of Spring, followed by crocus' and then daffodils. This year things seem to be about a month ahead of schedule.
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Al C

@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
