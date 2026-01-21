Sign up
Previous
81 / 365
Day 80 Stairs
The moss, the rocks, the old concrete - there was just something...
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
1
0
Al C
ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
113
photos
33
followers
33
following
22% complete
View this month »
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
urbasn
KWind
ace
Nicely composed!
January 22nd, 2026
