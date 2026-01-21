Previous
Day 80 Stairs by allyc
81 / 365

Day 80 Stairs

The moss, the rocks, the old concrete - there was just something...
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Al C

ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KWind ace
Nicely composed!
January 22nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact