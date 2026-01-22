Sign up
82 / 365
Day 81 Top of Wall
Some of the mosses on top of yesterdays wall. I'm constantly amazed at how many different types and colours there are.
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
Al C
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
Tags
landscape
,
intimate
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of those details and color.
January 23rd, 2026
Jerzy
ace
Interesting and excellent closeup
January 23rd, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh yes, I lovely moss macros, this is perfect!
January 23rd, 2026
