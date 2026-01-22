Previous
Day 81 Top of Wall by allyc
Day 81 Top of Wall

Some of the mosses on top of yesterdays wall. I'm constantly amazed at how many different types and colours there are.
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Al C

ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of those details and color.
January 23rd, 2026  
Jerzy ace
Interesting and excellent closeup
January 23rd, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh yes, I lovely moss macros, this is perfect!
January 23rd, 2026  
