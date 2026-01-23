Previous
Day 82 Out of the Old by allyc
83 / 365

Day 82 Out of the Old

Saw these baby trees and struggled to find some way to make them stand out. Everywhere is green lol, so I took the liberty of desaturating everything but.
Al C

ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
22% complete

