Day 84 Ebbing Tide by allyc
Day 84 Ebbing Tide

Another glorious West Coast Winter day, and no one at this beach but us. Could not resist the sand formation
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Al C

@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
