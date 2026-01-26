Day 85 Crosswalk outside the Gates of ...

Previous
Thought it was a cool crosswalk downtown. Unfortunately the Gates of Harmonious Interest are currently undergoing a massive reclamation and are under wraps. Victoria is Canada's oldest Chinatown, and 2nd oldest in North America after San Francisco.
Susan Wakely ace
Great crossing but imagine it might slow pedestrians down looking at the animals.
January 26th, 2026  
