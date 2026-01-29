Previous
Day 86 Cattle Point Colours by allyc
Day 86 Cattle Point Colours

The overcast sky really brings out the colours at Cattle Point. It gets it's name from when cattle were delivered to the island. They were offloaded in shallow waters and swam to shore, where cowboys would round them up.
