89 / 365
Day 88 Return to Base
Canada Coast Guard returning to a rainy reception
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
2
1
Al C
ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
121
photos
33
followers
33
following
24% complete
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
seascape
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
the rocks make such a great foreground to this
February 1st, 2026
amyK
ace
Nicely composed shot
February 1st, 2026
