Day 89 Driftwood by allyc
Day 89 Driftwood

Apparently human caused driftwood damages the beach ecosystem and can contribute to erosion. Small amounts are good and contribute to habitat, whereas large amounts act as a polllutant reducing biodiversity
1st February 2026

Al C

ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
