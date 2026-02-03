Sign up
Previous
92 / 365
Day 91 MV Asterix Homecoming
A commercial container ship converted to a resupply ship for the Navy, returning to home port (Esquimalt) Vancouver Island
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
2
0
Al C
ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
Tags
naval
,
seascape
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture!
February 3rd, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Well captured!
February 4th, 2026
