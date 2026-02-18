Previous
Day 104 Tree by allyc
Day 104 Tree

I don't know what kind of tree this is yet, but it was all I found on my short wandering today
18th February 2026 18th Feb 26

Al C

@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautifully shaped tree.
February 19th, 2026  
