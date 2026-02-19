Sign up
Day 105 And so it begins again
The Annual Flower Count begins again in a couple of weeks - Pitting municipalities against each other and Pixxing off almost all of our fellow countrymen on the mainland. My BIL in Toronto loves to see this stuff Bwahaha
19th February 2026
19th Feb 26
Al C
ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
142
photos
35
followers
33
following
29% complete
flowers
