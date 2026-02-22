Sign up
108 / 365
Day 107 Structure
This is a pretty big tree for around here and I just enjoyed being able to see it's bones before the foliage hides it
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
Al C
ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
