Day 109 A Big Guy
Had the pleasure to walk among some pretty big trees today. And there just isn't a wide enough lens lol. The dog is a standard poodle size, about 65 lbs, included for scale cause I just haven't figured out how to catch their size properly.
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
Al C
ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
Tags
treescape
Dorothy
ace
They are truly amazing and have to be seen to realise how huge they are.
February 25th, 2026
