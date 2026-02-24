Previous
Day 109 A Big Guy by allyc
Day 109 A Big Guy

Had the pleasure to walk among some pretty big trees today. And there just isn't a wide enough lens lol. The dog is a standard poodle size, about 65 lbs, included for scale cause I just haven't figured out how to catch their size properly.
Dorothy ace
They are truly amazing and have to be seen to realise how huge they are.
February 25th, 2026  
