Day 122 Low tide at Witty's Lagoon by allyc
123 / 365

Day 122 Low tide at Witty's Lagoon

The freshwater lagoon empties into the ocean here. This piece of old driftwood also is hiding a cookie monster
9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

Al C

Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
Babs ace
Looks like it is trying to escape
March 10th, 2026  
Mags ace
Amazing old tree sticking out of the water.
March 10th, 2026  
