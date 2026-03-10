Sign up
124 / 365
Day 123 A first for me
Certainly wasn't expecting to find this in the forest, but due to increased fire risks due to global warming I am glad it's there
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
Al C
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
