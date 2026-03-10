Previous
Day 123 A first for me by allyc
124 / 365

Day 123 A first for me

Certainly wasn't expecting to find this in the forest, but due to increased fire risks due to global warming I am glad it's there
10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

Al C

