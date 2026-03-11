Previous
Day 124 Rainy day by allyc
Day 124 Rainy day

One of the great things about rain - it drastically reduces the number of people you see hiking, and the world feels like its your own
Al C

Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
oh wow this scene is so magical - I love everything about it
March 12th, 2026  
Wonderful capture and scene, such beautiful moss covered areas and vibe.
March 12th, 2026  
