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Day 128 Salish Sea by allyc
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Day 128 Salish Sea

There's a river comin' to join the seas - hoping for a good old West Coast storm
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Al C

ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a beautiful capture of the most powerful of meeting places
March 15th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Could you divert some of that river this way. Looks like Northern California is headed for another drought year and hot temperatures predicted this week…..in March! Beautiful landscape and I love the comp and framing.
March 15th, 2026  
Beverley ace
beautiful scene...
March 15th, 2026  
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