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Day 132 Reflections by allyc
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Day 132 Reflections

When the sky is the softbox and the wind is somewhere else...Cliff jumping is pretty common here in the summer months
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Al C

ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
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Mags ace
So calm and lovely!
March 20th, 2026  
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