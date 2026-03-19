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133 / 365
Day 132 Reflections
When the sky is the softbox and the wind is somewhere else...Cliff jumping is pretty common here in the summer months
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Al C
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@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
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thetis
Mags
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So calm and lovely!
March 20th, 2026
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