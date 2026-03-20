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134 / 365
Day 133 Liquid Sunshine
Top of Shooting Star Trail
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Al C
ace
@allyc
Recently retired after a head on collision on my motorcycle. My first camera a Kodak Brownie Starflash, which started a lifelong hobby with multiple pauses...
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